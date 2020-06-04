‘Where Are You?’ Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Releases Passionate Video Questioning America’s Leadership [Video]

As we speak, the world is more divided than it has ever been in history after the murder of George Floyd amplified police brutality and the need to call for justice. Over the past few months, we’ve experienced being in the house for months under quarantine, unemployment rates at 40%, and the unclear date for a return to normalcy–Floyd’s murder was simply the last straw.

While the protests have been ongoing for over a week now, it seems like police, the White House, and even local leaders are throwing gas on the flames. Protesters are being tased, tear-gassed, and hit with rubber bullets. The wannabe leader in the White House is calling for shooting in response to looting and trying to paint a picture that all protesters are causing damage, with very little to say about how we should move forward as a nation.

One person seeking to hold the Cheeto-in-Chief accountable is Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. The actor uploaded a video to Twitter that started with one simple question; “Where are you?” The question is in response to the country running on autopilot with no one to reassure upset protesters that Black Lives Matter.

Check out Johnson’s video for yourself down below: