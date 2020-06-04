Warner Bros. Offers Free Digital Rentals Of Michael B. Jordan & Jamie Foxx’s Soul-Stirring Legal Drama “Just Mercy”

Warner Bros. announced free digital rentals of 2019 civil rights legal drama “Just Mercy” (starring Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx) through the month of June to encourage people to educate themselves about systemic racism in Amerikkka.

“We believe in the power of story,” WB reps said in a statement. “Our film ‘Just Mercy,’ based on the life work of civil rights attorney Bryan Stevenson, is one resource we can humbly offer to those who are interested in learning more about the systemic racism that plagues our society.

“Just Mercy” will be available for free across digital platforms in the U.S. and is streaming for free right now on Amazon.

For further information on Bryan Stevenson and his work at the Equal Justice Initiative, visit EJI.org.