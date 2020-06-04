WATCH NOW: Ahmaud Arbery’s Murderers Gregory And Travis McMichael In Court For Preliminary Hearing [Live Stream Video]

Ahmaud Arbery's accused murderers Greg and Travis McMichael in court live
Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael, and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan are in court for the first time today via video conference to keep with proper social distancing measures.
Ahmaud Arbery’s “accused” murderers are in the midst of a preliminary hearing that you can watch live in the video below. In addition to murder, the McMichaels have also been charged with aggravated assault. For his part, Bryan has been charged with criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.
Press play to peep the proceedings.
