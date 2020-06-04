WATCH NOW: Ahmaud Arbery’s Murderers Gregory And Travis McMichael In Court For Preliminary Hearing [Live Stream Video]

Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael, and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan are in court for the first time today via video conference to keep with proper social distancing measures.

An early motion made by the defendants to the court was that I remove my mask. The court declined to consider the motion. pic.twitter.com/OXfPYA2voh — S. Lee Merritt, Esq. (@MeritLaw) June 4, 2020

Ahmaud Arbery’s “accused” murderers are in the midst of a preliminary hearing that you can watch live in the video below. In addition to murder, the McMichaels have also been charged with aggravated assault. For his part, Bryan has been charged with criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

NEW EVIDENCE of the level of coordination between the three defendants as they “hunted and killed” #AhmaudArbery. William Brayan saw the McMichaels chasing and blocking Ahmaud with their truck and called out “Do you got him!?” Before joining in the pursuit. — S. Lee Merritt, Esq. (@MeritLaw) June 4, 2020

