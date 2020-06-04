Ahmaud Arbery's accused murderers Greg and Travis McMichael in court live

WATCH NOW: Ahmaud Arbery’s Murderers Gregory And Travis McMichael In Court For Preliminary Hearing [Live Stream Video]

- By

Ahmaud Arbery

Source: Handout / Ahmaud Arbery

Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael, and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan are in court for the first time today via video conference to keep with proper social distancing measures.

Ahmaud Arbery’s “accused” murderers are in the midst of a preliminary hearing that you can watch live in the video below. In addition to murder, the McMichaels have also been charged with aggravated assault. For his part, Bryan has been charged with criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

Press play to peep the proceedings.

Bossip Radio

Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
Categories: Bolitics, For Your Information, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.