Ahmaud Arbery's killer Travis McMichael called him "f***ing ni**er"

No Shock There: GBI Investigator Reveals That Travis McMichael Called Ahmaud Arbery “Fucking Nigger” After Killing Him [Video]

- By

Assorted cracker appetizer in basket

Source: Kevin Trimmer / Getty

This will come as a surprise to exactly zero people, but Gregory and Travis McMichael are racists.

Today was the first time that the McMichaels and their video-recording neighbor, William Roddie Bryan, appeared in court for a preliminary hearing to answer for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery.

To say that the day 1’s testimony was damning is putting it gently. These three better go to f**king prison or there is gonna be PROBLEMS in Brunswick, Georgia. That’s on gang.

The reason we say that is because a GBI investigator took the stand to reveal that Bryan confessed to authorities that he heard Travis McMichael call Ahmuad Arbery’s lifeless corpse a “f***ing ni**er” after shooting him twice with a shotgun.

Peep the clip.

Sounds like a hate crime to us. These charges need to be ramped up and it’s confounding and infuriating that somehow Georiga is an open-carry state but doesn’t have a hate crime law in place.

Un-f***ing-believable.

Bossip Radio

Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
Categories: Bolitics, Hate Crimes, Hi Hater

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.