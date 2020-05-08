Breaking: Cops Arrest Father & Son Accused Of Gunning Down Ahmaud Arbery

Police have arrested the men who are accused of gunning down jogger Ahmaud Arbery, BOSSIP can reveal.

Officers from the Glynn County Sheriffs Department Thursday apprehended Gregory McMichael, 64 – a former detective – and his son, Travis McMichael, 34, for Arbery’s murder.

Both McMichaels were booked for felony murder and aggravated assault, according to Glynn County Undersheriff Ronn Corbett.

The father and son were being held at the Glynn County Jail in southeast Georgia, a jail rep confirmed to BOSSIP.

Police said McMichael men followed Abery on Feb. 23 as he jogged around their neighborhood of Satilla Shores in the small city of Brunswick. Before their apprehension, the McMichaels admitted that they’d stalked the 25-year-old, convinced he was behind recent burglaries in the neighborhood. However, CNN reported that there were no reports of burglaries in the neighborhood during the time in question.

The McMichaels have said they tried to make a citizen’s arrest of Abery, but he fought back. A now-viral video shows Abery trying to run away from the men with what appeared to be a bloodied torso as they block his path before he collapses.

The shooters remained free for more than two months until the video surfaced, prompting an international outcry over the killing. The local district attorney has said he plans to convene a grand jury in the case.

Arbery’s family said he was not doing anything criminal and was simply jogging when the McMichaels family confronted him. They’ve said they want justice for their relative.

“It’s outrageous that it has taken more than two months for Ahmaud Arbery’s executioners to be arrested, but better late than never,” civil rights lawyer Benjamin Crump, who is representing the family, said in a statement. “This is the first step to justice. This murderous father and son duo took the law into their own hands. It’s a travesty of justice that they enjoyed their freedom for 74 days after taking the life of a young black man who was simply jogging. Yet, tomorrow, on Ahmaud’s birthday, his parents are denied the simple joy of celebrating with their son.”

