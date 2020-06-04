Yay Sports! NBA Approves Of 22-Team Return To The Court On July 31 At Disney Campus In Orlando

It was starting to look very bleak for the remainder of the 2019-2020 NBA season after it was indefinitely postponed due to the global outbreak of the coronavirus.

However, there was a small glimmer of hope that has now turned into a beaming beacon of light big enough to brighten up our dark and sullen moods.

Today it was announced that the National Basketball Association will return to league play on July 31 according to ESPN. The plan was approved by a vote of 29-1 with the Portland Trailblazers being the sole hold out. That probably won’t come as a surprise to those who are old enough to remember what Dame Lillard said about playing a couple of weeks ago. Here’s the statement released by Commissioner Adam Silver:

“The Board’s approval of the restart format is a necessary step toward resuming the NBA season,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “While the COVID-19 pandemic presents formidable challenges, we are hopeful of finishing the season in a safe and responsible manner based on strict protocols now being finalized with public health officials and medical experts. We also recognize that as we prepare to resume play, our society is reeling from recent tragedies of racial violence and injustice, and we will continue to work closely with our teams and players to use our collective resources and influence to address these issues in very real and concrete ways.”

22 of the 30 NBA teams, thirteen from the Western Conference teams and nine from the Eastern Conference, will be asked to come back and play 8 regular season games that will determine the playoff seeding. Those 22 teams will be comprised of the top 16 teams from each conference in addition to six teams that are within eighth place.

There are some details to work out, mainly, getting Disney, ESPN’s parent company, to allow the league to use the Walt Disney Resort for housing, games, and practice facilities. Should just be a formality.

What say you? Are you happy to be getting ball back??