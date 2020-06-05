The Tonight Show: Jimmy Fallon Reflects On His Use Of Blackface And Speaks To NAACP President Derrick Johnson [Video]

Last month, a 20-year-old video resurfaced showing Jimmy Fallon on Saturday Night Live in blackface while doing an impression of fellow comedian Chris Rock. While this is far from the first time the video has come to light in the past few years, it was the first time the Tonight Show host addressed it, apologizing to fans for the clip on Twitter.

In 2000, while on SNL, I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface. There is no excuse for this. I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable. — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) May 26, 2020

A lot of people came to Jimmy’s defense, including Jamie Foxx, who urged viewers not to condemn Fallon for something all comedians at the time were doing.

“He was doing an impression of Chris Rock,” Jamie Foxx wrote in TheShadeRoom’s comment section. “It wasn’t blackface. We comedians. I know it’s a tough time right now. But this one is a stretch. On a show called Living Color we played every race. Let this one go. We got bigger fish to fry … #changecourse.”

Despite that, these are unprecedented times, and it looks like Fallon wanted to make sure he was properly confronting his past mistakes in an effort to prove he’s changed since. On a recent episode of the Tonight Show, the host was honest about the blackface incident, acknowledging the fact that he must address the ‘horrifying’ mistake head-on in order to move forward.

Check out the clip down below to see Jimmy talk about the infamous SNL skit, plus, he talks to NAACP President Derrick Johnson about what we can all do to improve race relations going forward.