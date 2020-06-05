Jimmy Kimmel Live: Shaquille O’Neal Gives His Thoughts On George Floyd, Discrimination & How He’s Talking To His Sons [Video]

It seems like almost everything in our world has been halted recently as we spend our days and nights paying attention to the news surrounding George Floyd protests. Not only that, things were already pretty different because of the fact that we’ve been under quarantine for the coronavirus for the past couple months. Throughout this time, one of the only things to stay constant is late night TV, from which we’ve seen Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, and more operate their shows and interview celebrities from home.

On the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Shaquille O’Neal joined the host to talk about everything that’s going on in the world right now. Of course, the former baller discussed his thoughts on George Floyd and the protests that followed his murder, as there’s nothing more poignant to talk about in a time like this. Later on in the interview, he gives his thoughts on what it’s like to be discriminated against in America, and how he’s talking to his sons about what’s going on right now and how they can help.

Check out the interview down below to see what Shaq has to say about all of the above and so much more: