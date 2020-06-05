BirthdayForBreonna Breonna Taylor’s Pregnant Neighbor Sues Louisville Police For ‘Blindly Firing’ During Raid

Happy 27th Birthday to Breonna Taylor, the unarmed black woman killed in her sleep by Louisville, Kentucky police. As the world mourns her death, more deserved legal issues and ire are coming to the men who took her life.

In the midst of #BirthdayForBreonna trending across social media, a lawsuit has been filed against the Louisville Metro Police officers who raided Taylor’s apartment on March 13 and killed her.

In the lawsuit Breonna’s neighbor Chelsey Napper, who is pregnant, confirmed what we already knew; the police were wildly irresponsible when they began “blindly firing” during the melee. Napper claims that officers sprayed gunfire into her apartment “with a total disregard for the value of human life,” reports The Courier-Journal.

“A bullet that was shot from the defendant police officers’ gun flew inches past Cody Etherton’s head while he was in the hallway of Chelsey Napper’s apartment,” it states. Napper was pregnant and had a child in the home. The suit claims that gunshots struck objects in Napper’s living room, dining room, kitchen and hallway. Her sliding glass door also was shattered, as seen in photos provided by Taylor’s family’s attorney Sam Aguiar. There’s a shattered window in Napper’s home showing where officers opened fire.”

Napper, along with her child and the man at the residence, are seeking damages and a trial by jury against the three officers: Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and officers Brett Hankison and Myles Cosgrove. This comes after Breonna’s family also filed a lawsuit against the police department.

The Courier-Journal also has pictures from the inside Breonna’s apartment that show bullet holes in a clock, a blue cooking pot, a wooden chair, the walls, the ceiling, and window curtains. Breonna’s boyfriend thought intruders were breaking into their place when police began breaking down the door while executing a no-knock warrant.

He fired a single shot and they returned fire, shooting over 20 rounds and killing Breonna.

The Louisville Mayor has released a statement addressing Breonna’s birthday today, but it stops short of announcing that he’s been in touch with the AG and charges are pending against the officers.

Today, on what would have been Breonna Taylor’s 27th birthday, my heart is with her family, her friends and the thousands of people who never knew her, but have said her name, again and again, on the streets of our city. Please see my full statement below. pic.twitter.com/r8WAFlkT9k — Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) June 5, 2020

THIS ISN’T GOOD ENOUGH.

Celebs including Paris Hilton, Demi Lovato and Cardi B are continuing to demand justice.

Today would have been Breonna Taylor's 27th Birthday. She was an essential worker for the EMT who protected her community. The officers involved still have not been arrested. Honor this #BirthdayForBreonna by demanding justice for her & her family.#SayHerName.Text ENOUGH to 55156 pic.twitter.com/SfMH2POssw — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) June 5, 2020

Happy Birthday #BreonnaTaylor .She looks so pretty and fine in this pic.Her story it’s so sad and unfair and it almost didn’t get picked up by the media.Kentuky police department really tried to sweep her case under the rug,but got is BIG.The fight ain’t over till you get justice pic.twitter.com/LuZFu4tlFF — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 5, 2020

#birthdayforbreonna #sayhername

we are fighting for you 🤍 to demand justice for her and her family text ENOUGH to 55156 or visit https://t.co/GzI25k6Bv3 pic.twitter.com/TmJzXWqoFV — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 5, 2020

The fight continues, click HERE to help get justice for Breonna Taylor.