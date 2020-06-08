Eve Clarifies Comments About Having The Most Difficult Conversations Of Her Interracial Marriage, “This Is Not The First One”

Eve isn’t backing down after receiving backlash for her comments about her and her husband having some of the most difficult conversations in their interracial marriage.

In a preview for her CBS show “The Talk @ Home,” scheduled to air Tuesday, Eve addresses being trashed by some critics over the comments she made on last week’s show about how current events are forcing her and her husband, Max Cooper, who is white to have some of the most difficult conversations of their marriage.

“I just want to address something myself,” Eve said in the preview. “Because I got some backlash just recently when I spoke out about myself, me being in an interracial relationship and saying that ‘I’m having some of the most difficult conversations that we’ve ever had.’ And some people lit up the comments and trashed me and were questioning whether this was the first time I had had these conversations. And I want to be very clear. We have had many conversations because I’ve been in this relationship for many years. When you enter an interracial relationship, there are conversations you must have, that’s just natural. So this is not the first one. I’ve been having some of the most difficult conversations because we are in one of the most difficult places in our nation, in our world. In this time, so that’s why I said that it was difficult.”

While Eve and Max do not have any kids together, she said the times are also calling for her to have frank conversations with her husband’s four children from a previous relationship.

“Also, I have four stepchildren who have a black stepmom,” Eve added. “So, those conversations were me checking in my four stepchildren who I love, and asking them, hey, has anyone ever said anything to you racially, you know, the fact that you have a proud black stepmother. So, my conversations are difficult, but because we are in a difficult place. I just wanted to clear that up.”

The full interview will air on “The Talk@Home,” Tuesday, June 9 at 2pm ET/1pm PT.