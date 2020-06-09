Jess Hilarious Complained About People Getting Canceled…So She Got Re-Canceled Just For The Hell Of It

Remember Jess Hilarious? Remember when she was an internet sensation and one of the most beloved members of the internet comedy community? Then remember when she made Islamaphobic jokes about two men on an airplane and was rightfully cast aside?

Well, she’s back. To do what? To give us more jokes? To provide light-hearted comedy again?

Uh. No. She is here to do this:

JessHilarious had some words for y’all pic.twitter.com/SG31Fshyxn — BADDIE FLEX ✨ (@Tosci_Marie) June 6, 2020

A rant about celebrities getting canceled. “If y’all cancel everybody who the f*** we gonna have? Y’all ain’t got no f**** platforms. But y’all keep trying to cancel everybody with a f**** platform. That s*** is trash!”

Uh. Okay.

Raise your hand if you’ve never found Jess hilarious pic.twitter.com/eIPxA7nSSS — helvetica hoochie (@96xJS) June 8, 2020

She could have just sat there and ate her lunch now she is getting re-re-dragged and it’s ugly. Whoops. Hit the flip to see the worst of it.