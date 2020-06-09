Jess Hilarious Gets Canceled For Comments...Again
Jess Hilarious Complained About People Getting Canceled…So She Got Re-Canceled Just For The Hell Of It
- By Smith R. Eens
Remember Jess Hilarious? Remember when she was an internet sensation and one of the most beloved members of the internet comedy community? Then remember when she made Islamaphobic jokes about two men on an airplane and was rightfully cast aside?
Well, she’s back. To do what? To give us more jokes? To provide light-hearted comedy again?
Uh. No. She is here to do this:
A rant about celebrities getting canceled. “If y’all cancel everybody who the f*** we gonna have? Y’all ain’t got no f**** platforms. But y’all keep trying to cancel everybody with a f**** platform. That s*** is trash!”
Uh. Okay.
She could have just sat there and ate her lunch now she is getting re-re-dragged and it’s ugly. Whoops. Hit the flip to see the worst of it.
