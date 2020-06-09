The Internet EXPLODED When Everyone Realized That Shea Moisture IS NOT Black Owned

We are in the midst of a brand new Black power movement, America. That means we are all looking for ways to support as many Black things as humanly possible. So many people had considered Shea Moisture to be one of those brands. For a long time, they were.

However, what many people are just now realizing is that in 2017, a company called Unilever acquired Sundial Brands, the parent company of Shea Moisture. Unilever is, of course, a white-owned company.

A couple of things to note:

When Unilever acquired Sundial, they also pledged to invest $50 million to help women of color entrepreneurs. They also kept Sundial founder Richelieu Dennis as the CEO and chairman of the company.

Again, this happened in 2017. The internet was trying to compile Black brands and, well, they just learned that history of Shea Moisture. IT’s not just them: it’s a LOT of the Black brands people thought they were using to support Black businesses.

The internet is losing its damn mind over the revelation. Hit the flip to see the chaos…