Future Denies Penning Song Berating Baby Mama Eliza Reign; Wants Her Libel Case Thrown Out (Exclusive)

Future claims his baby mama’s defamation lawsuit against him is littered with inaccuracies and isn’t legally sound and he wants the judge to throw it out immediately.

The “High Off Life” rapper filed a motion to throw out Eliza Reign’s counterclaim against him because he said she failed to prove that he violated her constitutional rights or inflicted emotional distress on her.

Future said her allegation that he made the song “Last Name” – where he berates a woman for “stealing” his last name – is bogus because he never mentioned her by name in the piece. He said that Reign is suing him for statements that his lawyer actually made in court papers – which are protected under “litigation privilege,” his court docs, which were obtained by BOSSIP, state.

The rapper said that Reign didn’t prove that he actually sent text messages purported to be from him that state: “I will never respect a clout chasing b****”!

Reign sued Future last month for libel and intentional infliction of emotional distress for publicly ridiculing her and his bid to gaslight the public into believing that he wasn’t the father of their daughter. The mom and social media star said he’s branded her a “hoe” in his songs and online, accused her of being mentally ill, having a “check baby” to extract money from him, was a scammer and was stalking him – all the while dodging both her and the court’s attempts to have him take a DNA test.

Reign also accused Future of threatening to hurt her while she was pregnant with their daughter in order to coerce her into terminating the pregnancy, court docs state.

Future’s filing is the latest in a legal back and forth between the one time lovers. Reign sued Future last year for paternity and child support for their daughter, one, and earlier this year, Future sued her for defamation. Both cases are ongoing.

Future want’s Reign’s case dismissed and for her to pay his lawyers fees.

We’ve reached out to Reign’s lawyer for comment.