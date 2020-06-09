Auntie Ruckus: Candace Owens’ GoFundMe Gets Suspended After Distasteful George Floyd Comments

Candace Owens somehow still finds a way to be in the middle of anything remotely race-related to hit the headlines. No matter what happens, she always seems to be there with some fake deep viral clip for right-wing conservatives to use and share on social media as proof that a black person agrees with them. Instead of Candace contributing in a positive way to the current racial climate, she decided to defend a Birmingham, Alabama’s Parkside Cafe co-owner, who openly criticized the George Floyd protests. Co-owner Michael Dykes called Floyd a “thug” and called the protesters “idiots” in a text message to a co-worker that was later posted online. The backlash resulted in a handful of employees quitting and the community decided to boycott the cafe altogether.

According to Variety, that’s when Candace stepped in to help out by starting a fundraiser via GoFundMe–but her own comments would end up having that fundraiser suspended.

Owens also came under fire for controversial comments about Floyd, who died after a police officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes. “The fact that he has been held up as a martyr sickens me. George Floyd was not a good person, I don’t care who wants to spin that. I don’t care how CNN wants to make you think he changed his life around,” she said in an interview with Beck. “He was just after his sixth or fifth stint in prison.”

These comments would go on to have Candace caught up in her own backlash, a place where she seems to flourish and boost her social engagement. The problem is that these comments lead to GoFundMe suspending her entire fundraiser for the Birmingham Cafe that had already reached $205,000 in donations. The amount at the time of termination will still go to the owner, but Candace likely cost him more money than they could have imagined in the first place.