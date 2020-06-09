In White Folks News: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Stassi Schroeder & Kristen Doute Fired From Series After Racist Comments Against Co-Star Faith Stowers

Source: Ari Perilstein / Getty
After calls from Vanderpump Rules fans to fire the duo, both Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute have been dropped from the reality series.
Fans were furious at Bravo and Andy Cohen for not acting more swiftly when Stassi was dropped by her agent and her publicist after being accused of racist rhetoric against her former co-star, Faith Stowers.
According to reports from Variety, United Talent Agency has officially dropped the reality star as a client. On top of that, her PR firm, Metro Public Relations, confirmed to the outlet they would no longer be representing Schroeder.
“She became a client when her publicist joined our company in July 2018,” the firm stated. “We made the decision this weekend to part ways with Stassi.” On top of being dropped by her representations, her endorsement deals continue to be terminated, as well.
Faith spoke to Floribama Shore star Candace Rice on Instagram Live recently about her experience shooting Vanderpump Rules. During that appearance, she claimed Stassi and another co-star, Kristen Doute, did not like her and went out of their way to make her life a living hell.
“I felt like after their friend did something that we both were involved in that he’s done like, a thousand times, they wanted to attack me instead of him,” said Stowers. “They wanted to attack, attack, attack, attack, attack. I was wrong, I was this, I was that, calling me names, saying my hair was nappy, which is weird coming out of their mouths.”
Faith went on to recall the time Stassi and Kristen called the cops on her to falsely accuse her of robbery.
“There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady. It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos. They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people. And they called the cops and said it was me. This is like, a true story. I heard this from actually Stassi during an interview,” Faith revealed. “It was just funny, because they thought it was me because it was a black woman with a weave. So they just assumed it would be me, and they called the cops on me.”
Following these allegations, Stassi released a statement on Instagram apologizing for her actions.
“Racially insensitive comments from my past have resurfaced. It is important that I continue to take accountability for what I have said and done while pushing myself to do better,” she wrote. “My emotions over something that happened between our friends outweighed my logic, and there is no excuse for that. I did not recognize then the serious ramifications that could have transpired because of my actions. What I did to Faith was wrong.”
Now, after a lot of encouragement from fans, Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute are no longer apart of Vanderpump Rules.
On Tuesday, Bravo issued a statement saying, “Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules,” Variety reports.
On top of that, new cast members Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni–whose past racist tweets were uncovered after the most recent season premiered in January–will also not return to the series.
