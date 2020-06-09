In White Folks News: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Stassi Schroeder & Kristen Doute Fired From Series After Racist Comments Against Co-Star Faith Stowers

After calls from Vanderpump Rules fans to fire the duo, both Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute have been dropped from the reality series.

Fans were furious at Bravo and Andy Cohen for not acting more swiftly when Stassi was dropped by her agent and her publicist after being accused of racist rhetoric against her former co-star, Faith Stowers.

According to reports from Variety, United Talent Agency has officially dropped the reality star as a client. On top of that, her PR firm, Metro Public Relations, confirmed to the outlet they would no longer be representing Schroeder.

“She became a client when her publicist joined our company in July 2018,” the firm stated. “We made the decision this weekend to part ways with Stassi.” On top of being dropped by her representations, her endorsement deals continue to be terminated, as well.

Faith spoke to Floribama Shore star Candace Rice on Instagram Live recently about her experience shooting Vanderpump Rules. During that appearance, she claimed Stassi and another co-star, Kristen Doute, did not like her and went out of their way to make her life a living hell.