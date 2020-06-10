It’s BOSSIP’s Father’s Day Gift Guide

It’s that time of year when you get to show dad how much he means to you. Check out our Father’s Day gift guide, which is full of presents your dad will actually like: tech, spirits, accessories, homewares, self-care and more – and many of the gifts included are from black-owned brands and encourage our continued social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blissy

Your father deserves to sleep in luxury, doesn’t he? This pillowcase ($79.99) with a matching, handcrafted sleep mask from Blissy ($39.99) are made of 100 percent Mulberry silk.

Purlisse

This body scrub from Purlisse ($24) contains coconut oil to moisturize, coffee grounds to exfoliate and even skin tone and sugar to help skin look and feel smooth and polished.

McBride Sisters Collection

Toast dad with the new sparkling rose brut ($22.99) from black-owned winery McBride Sisters, out of Oakland, CA.