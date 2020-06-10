Doomsday Mom Lori Vallow’s Husband Arrested After Human Remains Are Found On His Property

In wayward white folks news…

One of the most bizarre stories to break last year has a new twist. After police already arrested “doomsday mom” Lori Vallow in connection with the September disappearance of her two children, Lori’s new husband has also been arrested.

CNN reports that Chad Daybell was arrested Tuesday after human remains were found on his Idaho property. He’s facing a felony charge of destruction or concealment of evidence Tuesday evening. No bond has been set and the remains have not been identified at this time.

Prior to Daybell’s arrest, he was galavanting in Hawaii with his bride and he assured local media that Lori’s missing children, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow, and 17-year-old, Tylee Ryan, were safe. In February Lori was arrested and charged with two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children after failing to “produce the children” to authorities.

The complicated case has been the subject of news programs nationwide for months and Lori’s own family has been pleading with the police for arrests.

Her now incarcerated hubby Chad has been called a “doomsday author” and cult leader who wrote about the impending “end of the world” and tasks he and Lori must complete together before that.

Additionally, questions still loom about the mysterious deaths of people connected to Lori and Chad.

Lori’s former husband, Charles Vallow, who is the adopted father and biological granduncle of JJ, filed for divorce from her in February 2019 and expressed a “genuine fear for his life” to authorities before being killed by Lori’s brother Alex Cox in July 2019. Alex Cox claimed self-defense, then he was found dead in December 2019, his autopsy results are pending.

Chad Daybell’s wife Tammy also died under mysterious circumstances in October 2019 and just TWO WEEKS LATER Chad married Lori. Her body was recently exhumed to determine if she was poisoned.

As previously reported Lori also might be indicted soon in connection with the death of her late husband.

Something is clearly amiss here and it sounds like this case is about to be cracked.

What do YOU think really happened to those missing kids???