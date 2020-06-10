Me Too? Here’s What Happened When The Breakfast Club Had Nasty A$$ Russell Simmons As A Guest

This has been a whirlwind few weeks for The Breakfast Club. A couple of weeks ago they made national news when Joe Biden hopped his happy a$$ on the show and said “you ain’t Black” if you don’t vote for him. Then for some reason they decided to have Rush Limbaugh on the damn show. SMH.

Today was pure craziness, though. On Tuesday night there was a large discussion about Russell Simmons and his sexual assault allegations with the airing of the On The Record documentary about accusations. Breakfast Club thought this was a great time to have him on the show.

This had the internet rightfully outraged.

Defund the Breakfast Club https://t.co/6JiHoTS6LE — only built 4 cuban tweets 🏁🐍 (@_TheLoveBelow_) June 10, 2020

What do you think? Do you think that Simmons deserves a platform now? How do you feel about The Breakfast Club doing this? The internet certainly has quite an opinion. Hit the flip and see…