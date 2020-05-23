‘I Shouldn’t Have Been Such A Wise Guy’: Joe Biden Retracts Controversial ‘You Ain’t Black’ Comment From Charlamagne Interview

Even though it’s probably (read: definitely) too late, Joe Biden is letting his supporters know that he shouldn’t have said that now-infamous comment about what he really thinks of undecided black voters.

The Presidential hopeful made the controversial statement on Friday at the end of his interview with Charlamagne Tha God. When The Breakfast Club host encouraged the former Vice President to come back on the show and answer more questions sometime before November, Biden suggested that there’s no point, because listeners should already have their minds made up on who they’re going to vote for in the election.

“You got more questions?” Joe asked. “I tell you what, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

Biden: “If you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't black." whatpic.twitter.com/91wBPL9e0V — j.d. durkin (@jiveDurkey) May 22, 2020

Understandably, that comment got endless amounts of backlash as it only emphasized how much Democrats take Black support for granted. Just a few hours later, Biden walked back those comments during a conference call with the Black Chamber of Commerce.

“I should not have been so cavalier. I’ve never, never, ever taken the African-American community for granted,” he said, according to reports from the Daily Beast. “I shouldn’t have been such a wise guy.”

In an effort to calm the storm, Biden’s campaign senior adviser Symone Sanders also addressed the controversy, insisting the tone of the whole thing was simply a joke. That didn’t go over well for her, either.

“The comments made at the end of the Breakfast Club interview were in jest,” Sanders wrote, “but let’s be clear about what the VP was saying: he was making the distinction that he would put his record with the African American community up against Trump’s any day. Period.”