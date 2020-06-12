DaBaby Begs Judge To Keep His Criminal Past Sealed In $100K Breach Of Contract Case (Exclusive)

DaBaby wants to keep his criminal past out of his current dispute with a promoter over allegedly blowing off a nightclub performance.

The North Carolina rapper filed court docs blasting a promoter’s attempt to drag his criminal charges and convictions into their breach of contract case that’s seeking money damages of more than $100,000.

Nothing To Something Entertainment sued DaBaby last year for allegedly jumping a fan and then taking off before a contractually obligated performance. The company said it made a deal with the “Suge” rapper to perform last summer at the Centro nightclub in Lawrence MA and gave him a five-figure payment before the show.

But once DaBaby arrived at the club, he allegedly became enraged when a fan aggressively asked for a photo with him. Nothing To Something said surveillance captured DaBaby and his security guards pummeling the fan in an unprovoked attack before fleeing the venue, the promoter’s complaint states.

The alleged assault created a commotion, and without the headliner, the event had to be shut down and Nothing To Something was forced to give refunds to several clubbers. The promoter said it lost at least $100,000 in the fiasco, and they want DaBaby to pay them a money judgment, along with punitive damages, interest and lawyers fees.

Da Baby’s alleged victim, Donald Saladin, is now suing the rapper for personal injuries in a separate civil suit, court records show.

Recently, Nothing To Something recently filed court papers asking that Da Baby’s criminal history be dredged up as part of their lawsuit to show, apparently, that he has a pattern of illegality.

But DaBaby – real name Jonathan Kirk – said his alleged former criminality had nothing to do with the issues in the case, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP. DaBaby said his criminal records wouldn’t be admissible at trial, would confuse the jury, and ultimately unfairly prejudice him. DaBaby said his alleged actions that night did not result in criminal charges and doesn’t want the court unduly influenced by his past.

A judge hasn’t yet ruled on the motion.

We’ve reached out to Nothing To Something’s lawyer for comment. We haven’t heard back.