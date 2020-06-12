No Joke: Dave Chappelle Addresses George Floyd’s Murder & Police Brutality In His Heavy New ‘8:46’ Special [Video]

Three weeks ago, the world was changed forever when a video went viral showing the murder of George Floyd. Floyd died after a Minneapolis officer kneeled on his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds straight while arresting him for nothing but suspicion of paying with a counterfeit bill.

Days later, the world was protesting from coast-to-coast and while CNN was covering the protests, Don Lemon called out some of his famous friends. Lemon asked where the Black celebrity voices from Hollywood were, naming a few big names in particular.

Dave Chappelle heard this call out loud and clear and he’s responded with a 24 minute stand-up special entitled 8:46. The title is symbolic of how long George Floyd begged for his life–but not only that, it’s also the time listed on Dave Chappelle’s birth certificate.

In the special, Dave responds directly to Don Lemon’s question, pointing out that the protest spoke louder than anything he could have said. After addressing the news anchor, Chappelle spends the rest of his special talking about the constant police brutality that has been going on in the world over the past few years. Dave also reveals that the officer who killed John Crawford in Ohio pulled him over the night before the murder happened. Before the world even knew about the murder of John Crawford, Michael Brown would be murdered days later.

Watch the special for yourself down below: