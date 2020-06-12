Breonna’s Law: Louisville Metro Council Votes To Ban ‘No-Knock’ Warrants Following Breonna Taylor’s Murder

The Louisville Metro Council has officially voted to ban the use of “no-knock” search warrants in Jefferson County. This is just the first step in response to growing backlash toward the police force to reform their methods and policies in Louisville and nationwide.

All 26 council members voted in favor of the ordinance, which is also known as “Breonna’s Law.” It’s named after 26-year-old EMT Breonna Taylor, who was killed during a police raid back in March while laying asleep in her bed.

According to reports from The Courier Journal, the measure also requires all Louisville Metro officers to wear body cameras while serving a warrant, stating that all cameras must be turned on at least five minutes prior to executing the warrant.

Per the ordinance: “No Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) police officer, Louisville Metro Department of Corrections (LMDC) officer, or any other Metro law enforcement or public safety official shall seek, execute, or participate in the execution of a no-knock warrant at any location within the boundaries of Jefferson County.”

In the early hours of the morning on March 13, three officers in plainclothes allegedly raided Taylor’s home unannounced as she was in bed asleep with her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker. Only a few moments later, Walker—a registered gun owner—began exchanging shots with the officers, who failed to identify themselves as law enforcement. Taylor was wounded eight times during the shootout and was pronounced dead at the scene. The officers involved still have not been arrested.

Officers reportedly obtained the no-knock warrant as part of a drug investigation centered on two men, but no drugs were found inside Taylor’s home.

Following the vote on Thursday, Mayor Greg Fischer took to Twitter to reassure his citizens and the rest of the public he was signing Breonna’s Law.

This is one of many critical steps on police reform that we’ve taken to create a more peaceful, just, compassionate and equitable community. 2/2 — Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) June 11, 2020

Breonna Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, spoke on how happy her daughter would have been to see Breonna’s Law being enacted in Louisville, mentioning how passionate she was about saving lives. The smile on her face is priceless.