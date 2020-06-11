Virtually BLANK Breonna Taylor Incident Report Released, Her Mom Says She Was Interrogated Over Her Own Daughter’s Death

This is disgusting.

The Breonna Taylor report is blank. Under forced entry it says ‘no’. Under injuries it says ‘none’. She was shot 8 times. This is absolutely disgusting. They’re apparently backtracking now and calling it an ‘error’ which will be looked into. Vile. https://t.co/aFMVmOepJp — emalemxo • ACAB 🚫 (@emalemxo) June 11, 2020

The Louisville Police Department is being put on blast in the wake of Breonna Taylor’s murder. The Courier-Journal reports that the department has finally released a four-page incident report recalling the night of March 13 when she was killed.

The problem however is that the report is VIRTUALLY BLANK and only lists the “time, date, case number, incident location and the victim’s name — Breonna Shaquille Taylor — as well as the fact that she is a 26-year-old black female.”

Missing are Breonna’s street number, apartment number, and date of birth, and her injuries are listed as “none.” If you’ve been following this case then you KNOW that that’s absolutely untrue. The Courier Journal reports that Breonna was shot EIGHT TIMES in her sleep and died in a pool of blood.

The report is also checked “no” in the box under “forced entry,” even though officers used a battering ram to break-in. As previously reported Breonna’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker said that he thought the plainclothes officers serving the no-knock warrant were burglars so he fired a shot.

The nearly blank report rightfully has people in arms, so much so that the Courier Journal is suing the police department for the immediate release of the department’s investigative file in Taylor’s shooting.

“This document is proof that LMPD continues to make a mockery of transparency,” said Jon Fleischaker, counsel for the Courier Journal and one of the principal authors of the state’s Open Records law that requires the release of public documents in all but extremely rare circumstance.”

GOOD.

In related news, Breonna’s mother recently spoke out on her child’s untimely passing and the details she shared are truly heartbreaking.

