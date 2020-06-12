Yay Sports! Scottie Pippen Shadily “Honors” The Gastrointestinal GOAT Michael Jordan On “Flu Game” Anniversary

Yesterday was the 23 anniversary of Michael Jordan‘s legendary “flu game” during game five of 1997 NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz.

As many in the world recently learned from the GOAT documentary, The Last Dance, Jordan did not have “the flu”. He had food poisoning from some janky pizza that he ate the night before the game. Some knew the truth behind this story prior to the doc because of what Jordan’s personal trainer Tim Grover told The Undefeated back in 2017.

“So we order a pizza, they come to deliver it, five guys come to deliver this pizza. And I’m just … I take the pizza, and I tell them, I said, ‘I got a bad feeling about this.’ I said, ‘I just got a bad feeling about this.’ Out of everybody in the room, he was the only one that ate. Nobody else …,” Grover said in 2013. “Then 2 o’clock in the morning, I get a call to my room. I come to the room, he’s curled up, he’s curled up in the fetal position. We’re looking at him. We’re finding the team physician at that time. And immediately I said, ‘It’s food poisoning.’ Guaranteed. Not the flu.”

Being that this story helped cement MJ’s lore as the GOAT, the chicanery of this semi-tall tale about “flu” has taken some of the luster of Michael’s image. Additionally, the way Mike treated his teammates isn’t exactly the befitting of the “Be Like Mike” mantra. As we’ve reported, Jordan’s forner teammates are not very happy with how he portrayed them in The Last Dance. One of those angry teammates is none other than Scottie Pippen who posted the following shady Instagram post to…commemorate the day…

LMAO and YIKES at the same damn time.