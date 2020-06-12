BOSSIPSounds: Lil Baby Wants People To Focus On “The Bigger Picture” In Chilling New Banger [Video]

Lil Baby has captured the ears of this generation and with the current social climate it appears that he’s about to ascend to another level of artistry that could cement him as one of the greats.

Today, the Atlanta MC released a new record called “The Bigger Picture” that focuses not only on the uprising taking place on behalf of the murdered George Floyd but also his own personal reflection on the flawed American system.

Baby also puts on a sincere show to self-awareness as he raps “I can’t lie like I don’t rap about killings and dope, but I’m telling my youngins to vote…”

For Lil Baby fans this song has to be invigorating. For those who never really tuned in to what Lil Baby was rapping about, now might be a good time to lend him your ear. He’s not wasting your time.

Press play to check out “The Bigger Picture”