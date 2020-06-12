Behind The Scenes: Spike Lee Gives Us A Look At The Making Of His New Joint “Da 5 Bloods” [Video]

Spike Lee‘s newest joint is out today on Netflix and it is entitled Da 5 Bloods. No, it is not about gang violence.

As we previously reported, Da 5 Bloods is a film starring Delroy Lindo, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Jonathan Majors, Clarke Peters, Norm Lewis, Jean Reno, Veronica Ngo, Chadwick Boseman and Johnny Tri Nguyen about Vietnam soldiers who bury some very valuable items during the war and years later they return to collect their booty.

This special companion video features Emory Douglas, former Minister of Culture for the Black Panther Party, talking about his work and how it inspired the events that take place in the film.

Fantastic cast, legendary director, set in a time wrought with drama, what more could you ask for.

Press play below to peep the clip.