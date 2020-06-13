Seriously?! Donald Chump’s Administration Reversed Obama-Era Healthcare Protections For The LGBTQ Community

In “disappointed, but not surprised” news, the Cheeto-In-Chief and his administration are taking rights away from even more people.

According to reports from NPR, the Trump administration scrapped Obama-era healthcare protections for members of the LGBTQ community on Friday.

The Department of Health and Human Services announced on June 12 that it had finalized a rule that will effectively reverse a policy that prohibited health care providers from discriminating against transgender patients. The original 2016 rule (Section 1557 of Obamacare) expanded protections by broadly interpreting gender, “which may be male, female, neither, or a combination of male and female.”

According to the Trump administration, it will enforce the nondiscrimination clause “by returning to the government’s interpretation of sex discrimination according to the plain meaning of the word ‘sex’ as male or female and as determined by biology.”

“HHS respects the dignity of every human being, and as we have shown in our response to the pandemic, we vigorously protect and enforce the civil rights of all to the fullest extent permitted by our laws as passed by Congress,” Roger Severino, head of the HHS civil rights office, said in a statement. “Now more than ever, Americans do not want billions of dollars in ineffective regulatory burdens raising the costs of their healthcare. We are doing our part to reel in unnecessary costs that add economic burdens to patients, providers, and insurers alike.”

While this development would have been a huge blow to the LGTBQ community regardless, this rights reversal was made even more disrespectful by the day in which Trump’s administration announced it. The finalization of this new rule falls on the four-year anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting, which claimed the lives of 49 people at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida back in 2016.

*heavy sigh* If we make it to November, please go out and vote.