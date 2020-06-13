Reacting: Don Lemon And KKKandace Owens Respond To Dave Chappelle’s Pointed ‘8:46’ Criticism

Dave Chappelle, like only he can, has set the thoughts of America on fire with his latest standup special 8:46. We bristle as the idea of calling it “comedy” because although there were a few laughs, there is absolutely nothing funny about the content or subject matter that the comedic GOAT is talking about. People are still filling the streets in protest and demanding change out of a country that is very slow to recognize it’s ills and quick to get back to “business as usual” for the sake of capitalism.

8:46 took aim at several targets but two of them, Don Lemon and Candace Owens, have responded to Chappelle’s pointed and poignant critique of their rhetoric.

To every Democrat tweeting me the clip of #DaveChappelle insulting me: I’m not a leftist. I have a sense of humor & I think comedians SHOULD make fun of people. Dave Chappelle is one of the greatest comedians of all time and I made it into one of his specials. That’s POWER! — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) June 12, 2020

We’ve arrived too suddenly into a culture where people can’t laugh at themselves, or want to restrain comedians. I will never be a part of that culture. @DaveChappelle —you are legend and I’d love to meet you and challenge you to say any of that to my face! 😂 All love! — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) June 12, 2020

First and foremost, no one believes that Dave Chappelle was telling jokes about Candace or her “stinky pu$$y”. We all believe it stinks. Secondly, we fully believe that Dave will say that and much, MUCH worse to Candace face and can only pray that their first in-person encounter is documented on video.

Now, for Don Lemon’s part, his response was fair and resonated more authentically than the Twitter-fingery spin that KKKandace tried to put on her putrid punanny…allegedly.

Three things can be true. It’s ridiculous to care what a celebrity has to say in this time of existential crisis, this is not a time for modesty, and that Owens heffa is vile and evil woman.