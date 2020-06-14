B Simone Accused Of Plagiarism
Bye Baby Girrrrrl! Authors Allege That B. Simone Shadily Plagiarized Their Books
What…is….going….on?!
After already being blasted for saying that she’d never date a man with a 9 to 5, comedienne B. Simone is back trending on social media.
The “Wild N’Out” star/author was called out over the weekend by Boss Girl Bloggers via Twitter. The woman posted a pic of her work and a page from B. Simone’s “Baby Girl: Manifest the Life You Want” book that are completely identical.
‘Would love for @TheBSimone to STOP taking small content creators’ hardwork and selling it as her own!!! Disgusting. This is not entrepreneurship. This is PLAGIARIZING.’
Later at least two more allegations would surface.
B. Simone’s manager Mz. Skittlez has spoken up and she’s defending her client while alleging that company who designed the book is to blame.
“Definitley a mistake you have to imagine she hired a design company. Check your DMs. We are in a lawsuit with the firm.”
This all comes after Twitter a alleged that B. Simone’s book was poorly constructed and likened it to a pamphlet or “a school project.”
What…a….mess.
Amid the plagiarism allegations, a link to purchase B. Simone’s book has been taken down.
She previously stressed to The Grio that she wanted the book to be authentic so it could offer a “transparent” look at her life.
I wanted to share my journal pages from 2014-2016 showing how I used to write down things that I wanted, not even knowing that I was manifesting,” she said.
“It’s so easy for me to be transparent with my followers because I’ve been honest upfront. People that have been following me for five-plus years know I was sleeping on the floor for six months, I was waitressing … they’ve seen the journey. I put it all out there, so it’s not much to hide.”
What do YOU think about the B. Simone plagiarizing allegations??? Do YOU think she stole the content creators’ ideas on purpose?
