Bride Of Da Baby: Matrimony-dom Manifester B. Simone Gets Da Ring From Rapper On “Wild ‘N’ Out’ [VIDEO]

Da Baby and B. Simone have been milking their possibly real, possibly a marketing scheme, flirtation for weeks now and it’s all coming to a head as the rapper guests on tonight’s episode of “Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N’Out”. We’ve got an exclusive sneak peek of Da Baby proposing to B. Simone during the ‘Vowing Out’ challenge for your viewing pleasure right now!

File this under, when your boooyfrieeeend shows up at your job with a ring and you lose your damn mind.

That’s not the only clip of B. Simone bringing her relationship to work with her either. She name drops the rapper by his gov’t several times in this skit with Desi Banks, where Desi suggests she’s changing now that she’s met Da Boooyfriend Baby

😂 When She Changed The Way She Dress.😂👀 ft @TheBSimone pic.twitter.com/4ycksmcpKZ — Desi Banks (@iamdesibanks) May 11, 2020

So what do you think? Is Jonathan clapping B. Simone’s comedic cakes to smithereens or is this all just for show?

Catch the brand new episode of “Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out” airing Tuesday, 5/12 at 8:00PM ET/PT on VH1.