B. Simone Wears A Wedding Dress For Wild'N'Out Proposal From Da Baby
Bride Of Da Baby: Matrimony-dom Manifester B. Simone Gets Da Ring From Rapper On “Wild ‘N’ Out’ [VIDEO]
Da Baby and B. Simone have been milking their possibly real, possibly a marketing scheme, flirtation for weeks now and it’s all coming to a head as the rapper guests on tonight’s episode of “Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N’Out”. We’ve got an exclusive sneak peek of Da Baby proposing to B. Simone during the ‘Vowing Out’ challenge for your viewing pleasure right now!
File this under, when your boooyfrieeeend shows up at your job with a ring and you lose your damn mind.
That’s not the only clip of B. Simone bringing her relationship to work with her either. She name drops the rapper by his gov’t several times in this skit with Desi Banks, where Desi suggests she’s changing now that she’s met Da
Boooyfriend Baby
So what do you think? Is Jonathan clapping B. Simone’s comedic cakes to smithereens or is this all just for show?
Catch the brand new episode of “Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out” airing Tuesday, 5/12 at 8:00PM ET/PT on VH1.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.