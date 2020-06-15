Meek Mill Under Fire For Defending B. Simone
HollupWayaminnit: Meek Mill Tried To Defend B. Simone’s Popcopy Self-Help Book; Gets Back To Back Blasted By Twitter
- By Staples Employee
B. Simone has been under fire for a week because her latest self-help book has been called everything from cheap to plagiarized work. Video after agonizing video has shown the cheapness of B. Simone’s book as well as side by sides of her pages and work that was cribbed from the internet. She’s been getting dragged non stop for it.
Meek Mill jumped in the fray to defend her with this:
Now, we get that he is trying to defend a Black woman and we commend him for it. We get it. Salute to Meek for this.
The internet also sees what he’s doing as hypocritical for the way he trashed Drake for doing the same thing. It is also important that she is allegedly scamming fellow Black people.
