Glam Gap: Marie Denee Talks Creating Her Plus Size Community ‘The Curvy Fashionista’ & More [Video]

Marie Denee is one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the body positivity and plus size fashion industry. She has cultivated an exclusive online community for women of every color, shape, and background to go for the latest in all things fashion. Her community is appropriately named The Curvy Fashionista.

The platform is the premier plus-size destination for the latest in fashion news, trends, event and keeps its visitors up to date on who’s doing what and why. Marie also has her own annual event in Atlanta, the TCF Style Expo, that takes her platform beyond the internet and lets her community connect in real life with vendors and other users that share the same passion for fashion.

Recently, Marie sat down with BET for the latest episode of “Glam Gap” to discuss her platform and her motivation for starting it. In the video, she says her main goal was to help women feel confident about themselves, confident about their choices, and confident about feeling and looking beautiful. She also discusses how social media has helped the plus-size space against stereotypes and misinformation, the impact of COVID-19 on her business, women who inspired her, staying connected with her community, and much more.

You can watch her episode of ‘Glam Gap’ below: