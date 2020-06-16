Lecrae allowed Pastor Louie Giglio to call slavery a "white blessing"
Man, Thou Art Obtuse: Lecrae Takes Lashing For Letting Pro-Plantation Pastor Spin Slavery Into “White Blessing”, Congregation Castigates Him Communion Cracker Flat
Lecrae. Brotha, brotha, brotha…your spine has to be made of something more than Jell-O, especially these days.
The sound you are hearing is the crackling of freshly-chopped 280-character wood that has been thrown on the Twitter fire that is roasting the soul of the Christian rapper.
You see, Lecrae recently sat down for a discussion with Pastor Louie Giglio and Chick-fil-a CEO Dan Cathy (a man who has made copious bigoted remarks in the past) to talk about injustice, racism, and the Jesus they love. Things were going well in the one-hour and ten-minute clip until the 21:23 mark.
It is at that point that Pastor Louis Giglio broached the topic of white privilege and made one of the most patently racist and tone-deaf statements we think we’ve ever heard. That’s heavenly hyperbole either, it’s really that bad.
“…we understand the curse that was slavery. White people do, and we say ‘that was bad’ but we miss the blessing of slavery…”
We’re going to continue but we figured it prudent to stop at this point and allow you to compose yourself before you read the next few lines of this KKKhristian propaganda. That first part alone is enough to enrage even the most apathetically agnostic among us. Ready? Ok.
“…that it built up the framework for the world that white people live in and lived in (Lecrae: Yes!) a lot of people call this ‘white privilege’ and say those two words it’s just like a fuse goes off for a lot of white people because they don’t want somebody telling them to check their privilege”
Oh but he ain’t done, there’s so much more:
“…I know both you and I have struggled in these days with ‘Hey, if the phraes is the trip-up, let’s get over the phrase and get down to the heart. Let’s get down to what then do you want to call it and I think a great thing for me is to call it…white blessing (Lecrae: *chuckles*).That I’m living in the blessing of the curse that happened generationally that allowed me to grow up in Atlanta…”
White. Blessing. What book of the bible is that in?! Slave-iticus?!?!? Peep the video below. SMFH
Like we said earlier, they are COOKING Lecrae.
That was the polite read. Lecrae replied but cowardly deleted all of his tweets. Flip the page for the others…
