A Lil’ Positivity: Tyler Perry Offers To Pay For Rayshard Brooks’ Funeral Services & Children’s College Education

Following in the footsteps of Kanye West, who paid for the college education of George Floyd’s daughter, Gianna, Tyler Perry is going to pay for not only Rayshard Brooks‘ funeral expenses, but he’s also reportedly offered to pay for his four children to go to college.

According to reports from People, a source close to the filmmaker said that he “spoke to Rayshard’s family and wanted to do something to help. His heart goes out to the family during this tragic time.”

27-year-old Rayshard Brooks was shot three times by an Atlanta police officer in a Wendy’s parking lot over the weekend. He was later announced dead when he arrived at the hospital.

According to Chris Stewart, the Brooks’ family attorney, Perry offered to cover funeral expenses for the family.

“Lastly, we do want to thank Tyler Perry who we spoke with who will be taking care of the funeral for the family,” Stewart announced during a press conference on Monday. “Support like that, people who are actually in the community that love the community that want healing, and families like this should never have to go through something like this. It’s a step forward, and we want to thank him.”

Tyler Perry donating to a worthy cause is nothing new. He’s been known to donate money and use his resources to aid those in need, like these past few months of a pandemic, where he surprised elderly shoppers in Atlanta and New Orleans by covering their grocery bills back in April.