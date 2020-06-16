Knock It TF Off: Rayshard Brooks’ Family Furious Over Soulless Scammers’ Fake GoFundMe Pages

It’s a damn shame that people don’t have no damn shame.

Rayshard Brooks‘ murder has shaken the core of his family and loved ones and people are on the internet here trying to make money off his spilled blood.

According to a TMZ report, Rayshard’s family is irate over the numerous GoFundMe pages that they’ve found since last Friday night when a now-fired Atlanta police officer, Garrett Rolfe, took his life in a Wendy’s parking lot in front of several witnesses. Brooks’ cousin, Decatur Redd, says they have contacted GoFundMe to have those pages removed but have not gotten return correspondence.

They are warning the public that there is only ONE authorized GoFundMe account for Rayshard Brooks and the rest are scammers.

If you would like to donate to the official page the click HERE. At the time of this publishing, there is $130,843 in the account, surely we can all help them reach their $1 million goal.

In regards to the bacon boy who killed Rayshard, Decatur Redd says they want to see him charged with murder. As for the Wendy’s that was burned to the ground, Redd says he’s not promoting violence but he described seeing the video of the restaurant engulfed in flames as “cathartic” and “a release”. One he hopes will lead him down the path of healing.