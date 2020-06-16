Future’s Baby Mama Eliza Reign Rejects Rapper’s $1K A Month Child Support Offer (Exclusive)

Future’s baby mama Eliza Reign has declined the rapper’s offer of $1,000 a month in child support, BOSSIP has learned.

Eliza Reign’s lawyer sent an email to Future’s lawyer to resoundingly reject what seemed like a lowball temporary support amount to care for their daughter, who just turned one years old. Under the terms of Future’s proposal, the “Life Is Good” rapper would “voluntarily” pay Reign $1,000 and provide the baby’s health insurance. In exchange, Reign would agree to a gag order and not discuss the case publicly, according to the proposed order, which was obtained by BOSSIP.

But Reign wasn’t having it and told Future through his lawyer to come back with a more “reasonable” child support figure.

“…I have discussed your proposed order with my client, and we are NOT in agreement,” Reign’s lawyer, Brandon Rotbart, wrote to Future’s counsel, Ramona Liberty, in an email earlier this month. “Should you have a reasonable child support amount to offer, I am happy to discuss it with my client.”

Rotbart told BOSSIP that Future has testified that he doesn’t know how much money he makes and has balked on handing over his financial info, frustrating their attempts to determine a support amount. Rotbart has previously said in court papers that based on Future’s income last year of nearly $20 million – according to Forbes – Reign was entitled to child support of $53,000 a month.

“Needless to say, I think this is an attempt to delay matters,” Rotbart told BOSSIP.

Although Future was legally deemed the father of Reign’s daughter, the pair are still trying to come to an agreement on child support. Reign sued Future over paternity and support last year, and Future countersued her for defamation.

We’ve reached out to Future’s lawyer for comment.

Both sides are due back in court next month.