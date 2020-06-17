SMH: Lil Wayne & La’Tecia Thomas Confirm Breakup; Fellow Plus Size Model Denise Bidot Claims Weezy With The QUICKNESS

At the end of 2019, rumors flared up that one of the greatest rappers of all time, Lil Wayne, was engaged to a well-known plus size model La’Tecia Thomas. The rumors came from La’Tecia posting on Instagram rocking different Lil Wayne merch every day while simultaneously sporting a massive rock on her finger and a custom ‘Carter’ necklace, similar to the one Wayne gifted his BFF Skip Bayless.

Wayne doesn’t use social media at all, so La’Tecia was the one to confirm their relationship by posting a photo of the couple together on Valentine’s Day. After that, she was spotted alongside Weezy during the press tour for his album, Funeral, and during the NBA All-Star weekend in Chicago.

Wayne has had several engagements throughout the years, but many fans thought this would be the last one–until rumors popped up that the couple had ended their relationship. Neither party confirmed those whispers until this weekend, when La’Tecia posted cryptic messages on her Instagram story about not coming to second to anyone, declaring herself “single.”

On Monday when the breakup news went viral, many were quick to notice that Wayne wasn’t following La’Tecia anymore and instead was following another plus-size model, Denise Bidot. This instantly sparked rumors that Wayne hopped into a new relationship with the curvy model.

Denise wasted absolutely no time in confirming the rumors, posting pictures of her and Weezy together, even including one flick with them kissing.

Lil Wayne and his new girlfriend Denise Bidot boo’d up. pic.twitter.com/B8qMy8e1U6 — Rap Alert (@__rapalert) June 15, 2020

The timeline of Wayne and La’Tecia’s breakup and his new relationship with Denise seems a little suspect, but either way, 2020 and the quarantine has been good to Weezy and his love for curvy women.

It looks like Bidot and Wayne might have known each other for a while now, as they were spotted together last summer in Miami for Wayne’s launch of his Young Money x American Eagle line.

Congrats to the happy couple!