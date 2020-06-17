"Napp Queen" Killed By Ex-Boyfriend After Stabbing Fight
Ex-Boyfriend Charged With Murder After Stabbing Fight With Natural Hair YouTuber “Napp Queen” Aka Shana Donahue
Shana Donahue, a 26-year-old who created natural hair tutorials under the moniker ‘Napp Queen”, was tragically killed on May 22nd and her ex-boyfriend Daniel Fleetwood has been arrested and charged in connection with her death. According to statements the ex made to detectives, the couple was stabbing each other in a domestic fight when he killed her.
“Once I killed her I came alive,” he said in the documents released by detectives. Fleetwood claimed to police that Donahue had stabbed him first with a pair of scissors,
Phillip Donahue, Shana’s father, tells WP that the couple who dated since high school “loved each other” but that his daughter broke up with Fleetwood about two years ago. Then, about a month ago, they got back together, and Fleetwood moved in with his daughter.
