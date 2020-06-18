Harpo Who Dis? The Internet Is Going CRAZY Over This Rapper Being Accused Of Being A Megan Thee Stallion Clone Repped By Her Former Manager

The Megan Thee Stallion spat with her former manager Carl Crawford has been nasty and petty for a while now. In case you don’t remember they had a pretty rough ending to their partnership. That’s why the videos of his new artist, Erica Banks is causing so much controversy.

She is a rapper from Dallas who has been buzzing for a while now. But now that she is under the 1501 record label umbrella and is seen as a Meg replacement, the internet is calling her a Meg clone.

Only 2 years in the game and megan got her first son….😫 pic.twitter.com/74Jz8xrmey — ₲ALACTATHOT ✧ (@chancexclip) June 17, 2020

You know, she is using some of Meg’s mannerisms and ad-libs. That’s clear. She’s also doing the “cut it” hand gesture. She’s also driving the boat. There’s a lot of internet hubbub about how this was an intentional cloning of Meg. The saddest thing here is that Erica has talent but the comparisons are going to persist. SMH.

Hit the flip to see for yourselves. Is this a knockoff or unfair criticism?