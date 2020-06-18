The Most Beautiful Women In Black Ink Crew History
Tatted Cakes: The Baddest Black Ink Crew New York Baddies Of All Time
1 of 10
❯
❮
Black Ink Crew is one of our very favorite reality TV shows inc are you couldn’t tell. One reason we love it so much is because it’s a bunch of baddies who are all horny as hell but can also fight. It’s beautiful.
So what we’ve decided to do is dig through the baddies past and present to show you the best and finest in the show’s history.
View this post on Instagram
When you are fully unapologetically you your weakness become strengths, your fears turn to favor, and your foolish mistakes create a fearless energy that surpasses most understanding, & your imperfectly perfect new found self love seems to be what matters most. & I look good as hell #dutchology
Hit the flip to see the OGs and the newbies to see a history of fineness.
MORE STORIES FROM BOSSIP
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.