Mo Money: Freddie Gibbs Just Signed A New Deal With Warner Records

Fresh off the release of his latest project, Alfredo, Freddie Gibbs is already making his way over to a new record label.

According to reports from Billboard, the rapper just finished a brief stint with RCA Records/Keep Cool. Now, he’ll be joining artists like DVSN, Earl Sweatshirt, Gary Clark Jr. and more as a member of Warner Records.

“I’m really looking forward to partnering with Warner and working with Aaron,” Gibbs said of Warner CEO Aaron Bay-Schuck.. “He’s a young progressive label head I can openly share ideas with. It was love and respect from the first meeting and always felt right. We’re working together to take everything to another level for my day one fans as well as the people just now discovering me.”

Freddie presumably finished off his previous deal when he released one of the best albums to drop this year, Alfredo, produced by none other than The Alchemist. Even though that album came out less than a months ago now, Gibbs revealed that the signing of his new deal with Warner Records will also bring some more new music–which is obviously great news for fans.

Congrats to Gangsta Gibbs on his new deal.