Important Issues: Pharrell Williams Talks Further About His Decision To Push Virginia To Make Juneteenth An Official Holiday [Video]

Pharrell Williams rarely makes headlines for anything negative, but recently, he’s been getting even more praise than usual from fans and others who respect his current mission. Of course, we’re talking about his recent work to get Juneteenth recognized as an official holiday by the state of Virginia, where he was born and raised.

After doing his part to help the Governor of Virginia, Ralph Northam, make moves toward recognizing Juneteenth as an official holiday, Pharrell has been making his rounds to talk about why the issue is so important to him–especially coming from a place like VA, where the aftermath of slavery and The Confederacy is still so prevalent.

Following the big news in Virginia and Pharrell’s role in the whole thing, the legendary music producer stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to talk about how he helped the Governor put his plans into fruition, the importance of Juneteenth, speaking with the Governor of Virginia and other officials to help push it through, and he talks about how his family is doing with the quarantine.

Check out the interview down below to hear Pharrell Williams talk about Juneteenth, why the holiday deserves to be remembered and celebrated, and so much more: