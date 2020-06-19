BOSSIPSounds: Etana Drops New Music Video “Bubble”

With the country embroiled in protests over systemic racism and a full-blown pandemic, singer Etana believes we all could use a little more “bubbles of joy” in our lives.

The Jamaica-born, South Florida raised chanteuse just dropped her new single, “Bubble,” which is all about coming from a place of love.

“We can’t forget about love,” the Grammy-nominated singer told BOSSIP. “We’re seeing a lot of negative stuff…I just don’t want us to forget to love and to stay together as a family. If you’re a single person, don’t forget to couple up and bubble. I don’t want people to forget to be happy.”

The one-time background singer for reggae artist Richie Spice described her sound as “a fusion of soul, reggae and roots, dance hall and maybe some pop and R&B.”

Etana’s new visual takes place in a dance hall where good vibes abound and couples spend the night getting close. The single is off her new album, “Gemini,” which is out on Juneteenth.

