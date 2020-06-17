‘Riot For What’s Right’: Young Thug Talks Police Brutality In His Verse On RMR’s New “Rascal” Remix [Audio]

After his remix of Rascal Flatts’ “Bless the Broken Road” went viral, RMR is revisiting his “Rascal” track with a remix featuring none other than Young Thug.

The new remix of “Rascal” debuted on Tuesday’s episode of Ebro Darden’s Beats 1 radio show. In the song, Thug uses his trusty auto-tune to send a serious message that will always been prevalent, but has become even more important because of everything happening right now.

“F**k the police, that’s how I’m giving it up/Keep my money up, got me sipping this cup,” Thug sings on the song. “Pay my lawyer in stick ups, call the cops, they can’t get us/None of the opps is with us.”

The rapper goes on to talk about the current situation more in depth, giving some insight into how he feels about the current protests happening throughout the United States and countries all over the world.

“Chasing blue strips, often elusive/Nemesis, nuance, they label us with they two cents/Recruit us to shoot us/They harass us while I’m pursuing/Riot for what’s right, the news reporting they looting/Propaganda, allusions, they even try to break us down/Point guns with our hands up,”

Young Thug being vocal about police violence is nothing new, formerly addressing them on Lil Yachty’s “Till the Morning.”

“R.I.P. Biggie and f**k the NYPD/Chicago polices, Atlanta, and all PCs (Woo)/F**k the police, and they’ll lock you up for decease-‘cease (Yeah).”

You can check out RMR’s “Rascal” remix featuring Young Thug down below: