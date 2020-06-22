Judge Dismisses Lil Boosie’s Case Against Dillards Over An Alleged Racist Fracas With Security (Exclusive)

A judge has thrown out Lil Boosie’s federal civil case against Dillards over claims its security roughed him up in a racially tinged incident.

The judge dismissed Boosie’s case for gross negligence, failure to properly train, intentional infliction of emotional distress and more because he said the outspoken rapper had abandoned pursuing it, the court order states.

Boosie sued Dillards in 2017 after he said he and his entourage went to one of the department stores in Biloxi, Miss. to buy clothes after performing there the night before. Boosie said in court papers that a plainclothes security guard – who was moonlighting from his job on the local police – approached him and told him to leave the store. Boosie said the guard maced him and his group and screamed the n-word at them.

Distressingly, Boosie said one of his co-plaintiffs was 27 weeks pregnant with twins, and the fracas caused her to give birth prematurely. The babies – who are also listed as co-plaintiffs – now suffer from a host of ailments stemming from the alleged assault, his complaint states.

Dillards and its contract security company, Weiser, denied Boosie’s allegations, and the case was making its way through the courts. In 2019, Dillards’ codefendants Jim Wilson & Associates, LLC, Weiser Security Services, Inc., and the city of Biloxi, Mississippi eventually settled with Boosie out of court – but the case against Dillards was ongoing.

That was until last year, when the lawyers for the “Wipe Me Down” artist abruptly quit because of a conflict of interest. The judge gave Boosie several months to get a new lawyer to proceed with the case, but he never responded, so last month, the judge dismissed the case for lack of prosecution.

We’ve reached out to lawyers for Dillards for comment. No lawyer was listed for Boosie.