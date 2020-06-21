SMH: Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Exposes Hate Mail She Received Disrespecting Kobe Bryant After BLM Support

Following the murder of George Floyd, people, businesses, sports teams, and even popular kids characters spoke out against systematic racism. Many of the “All Lives Matter” crowd immediately began to voice their frustration in the comments of each organization’s respective social media pages claiming they will no longer support anyone saying, “Black Lives Matter.”

Many of those racist commenters had their lives flipped upside down as the backlash resulted in their employers being contacted and them losing their jobs. We’ve seen it all before, people burned Kaepernick’s jersey when Nike released their ad supporting him, and more recently, the Los Angeles Lakers spoke out in support of ending systematic racism and BLM, which caused the team’s owner, Jeanie Buss, to receive some bold racism in her inbox.

Jeanie took to Instagram to share a later she received from an angry ex-Lakers fan.

“Dear Whore … ”

“After 60 years as a huge Lakers fan, I now say to hell with the overpaid n***** traitors and the NBA.”

“Go to hell and join N***** Kobe Bryant.”

The sender, Joe, was so frustrated about not being able to be a racist in peace that he mailed the letter with his home return address displayed. Jeanie posted the letter to Instagram to let people know she’s no longer ignoring the racist hate mail she receives, she’s addressing it head-on. She then urges all her white friends to stop ignoring the racism that exists in the world and do their part to change it.

You can see the awful letter for yourself down below