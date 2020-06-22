Tôuchdôôôôôôôôwn! Cam Newton •Fàthérs DAY•Declares He’s A Prôud Papa Of •Sévén•

Cam Newton is a proud dad.

On yesterday’s “Father’s Day” holiday, the NFL quarterback, 31, gave a shoutout to fellow dads while ticking off the names of his children, all seven of them. He also used his signature heada$$ hieroglyphics font to do so.

“â DÄDD¥ ïšñt dëfïñëd âš thë mâñ whø mâkëš thë čhïłd {ÑØT ïñ âłł ïñštâñčëš}, bût râthër â MÄÑ whø ëxtëñdš hïš hâñdš âñd tïmë tø hëłp wïth thë čhïłd’š râïšïñg âñd hïš hëârt tø ŁØVĒ thë čhïłd thrøûgh âñÿthïñg‼️ błøød døëšñt âłwâÿš mâkë ÿøû DÄDD¥. bëïñg â DÄD čømëš frøm thë hëârt… ÄÑ¥ßØD¥ ČÄÑ MÄKĒ Ä ßÄß¥ ßŪT ÏT TÄKĒŠ Ä RĒÄŁ MÄÑ TØ RÄÏŠĒ Ä ČHÏŁD‼️ kûdøš tø ÄŁŁ THĒ RĒÄŁ MĒÑ wørłdwïdë‼️ HÄ₽₽¥ FÄTHĒRš DÄ¥ TØ ŪŠ‼️

•JÄDĒÑ•ŠHÄKÏRÄ•ČHØŠĒÑ•

ŠØVĒRĒÏGÑ-DÏØR•ČÄMÏDÄŠ•ČÄĒŠÄR•ČÄŠHMĒRĒ•”

The names listed in the post are Jaden, Shakira, Chosen, Sovereign-Dior, Camidas, Caesar, and Cashmere.

Cam had Cashmere, Camidas, Chosen, and Sovereign-Dior with his ex Kia Proctor. His youngest with Kia is Cashmere who the exes welcomed in the fall, he also considers Kia’s pre-teen daughter from another relationship, Shakira, his own.

Interestingly enough, the post the first time Cam’s mentioned his two other sons Caesar and Jaden. The Blast reports that Caesar is the son the footballer welcomed with Instagram model/former Miss Azerbaijan La Reina Shaw last summer. Cam and Shaw are believed to still be in a relationship.

It’s unclear who the mother of Cam’s son Jaden is.

Prior to proud Papa Cam’s shoutouts to his seven children, he was battling with Kia Proctor in court. Kia filed court documents accusing her children’s dad of failing to abide by the terms of a confidential settlement deal they made around the time they split up, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

Specifically, she alleged that Cam hadn’t been ponying up for her residence and for education expenses for their daughter. Kia also asked for child support and said she hadn’t worked during their six years together and did not have a way to support herself, according to official court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

We also previously revealed that Cam sued Proctor last year for paternity, joint physical custody, and visitation for their four children. Cam admitted that he’d signed the kids’ birth certificates, but wanted DNA proof.

Despite allll the drama going down in the courts between Cam and the mom of five of his kids, we hope he had a happy Father’s Day.