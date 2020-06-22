6LACK Reveals Artwork For New ‘6PC HOT’ EP And Plans To Release His Own Hot Sauce Brand

After pushing back the release of new music to focus on change affecting the Black community, 6LACK (LVRN/Interscope Records) just released the artwork for his upcoming EP 6 PC HOT.

His next EP 6 PC HOT (release date to be announced soon), will follow “ATL Freestyle” and the next single “Float” (6/24). He has also added a new section to the 6LACKBOX that provides information and resources for voting, supporting black businesses, and other social justice events which is available now. Just last week, he asked fans to send him their addresses, which he collected over 25K in under an hour. Those plans for a special surprise will be revealed later this week.

6LACKBOX was announced alongside his open letter to his fans regarding the social unrest stemming from the murders of innocent Black men and women. Inside the 6LACKBOX, you’ll find snippets of unreleased music, the East Atlanta Love Letter movie that he premiered at his album release event at Starlight Drive-In Theatre in East Atlanta, never before seen photos, and more. It will also contain some content leading up to his upcoming third studio album.

Last but not least, for those of y’all wanting to bring more than just his music to the kitchen, 6LACK will be releasing his own hot sauce brand “600 Degrees.”

Pronounced “Black,” the alternative R&B and three-time GRAMMY-nominated rapper/singer/songwriter has long considered the number six as a central part to his identity for several reasons: he was raised in Zone 6 of Atlanta, it’s his life path number, and also the name of his daughter (Syx). In 2018, 6LACK released his sophomore album and now certified Gold East Atlanta Love Letter to critical acclaim and peaked at #3 on the Billboard 200 and #1 on the Top R&B Albums. He’s the #2 most streamed R&B artist behind Frank Ocean, and his debut project Free 6LACK is now certified Platinum. 6LACK has been the most featured artist of 2019-2020 with over 30 features. Last week he teamed up with JID, Earthgang, and Mereba to form supergroup Spillage Village who just released “End of Dayz.”