Yung Miami’s Baby Daddy Southside Blasted For Not Pandemic Providing For His Other 808 Mafia Seed — But What’s COVID Got To Do With It?

Southside, the father of Yung Miami’s daughter Summer, is being put on blast by the mother of one of his other kids for leaving them high and dry while she struggles to provide during the pandemic. The mom says the famously coupled-up producer is allegedly blaming COVID-19 for stopping him from sending them resources after she’s been asking him since April.

The son’s mother, Ashley, reached out to ItsOnsite! to vent about her lack of communication with Southside aka Josh. She’s calling bullsh** on his excuse that “COVID” is stopping him from sending them anything to survive right now while she’s out of work.

“Josh 808 mafia south side is claiming to have coronavirus and can’t go inside of bank to send his son money due to COVID. And it’s all a lie. He has been with his daughter Summer all quarantine. He promised me in April to help. It’s about to be July. Nothing yet!!!” “He has my zelle, cashapp info. He not gonna send the coronavirus there. WTF.”

In a text message screenshot allegedly from Southside, he says that he’s been quarantined in a room and unable to get to a bank to wire them money. Are YOU buying his excuse?

