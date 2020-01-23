Where’s Yung Miami? Father-Of-Six Southside Blasted By Baby Mama For Allegedly Actin’ Up & Avoiding Child Support

Southside’s Baby Mama Blasts Him Over Child Support & Nasty Co-parenting

Southside, the baby daddy to City Girls rapper Yung Miami’s daughter, is being put on blast by the mother of one of his other children.

A young lady by the name of Ashley appeared on Rah Ali’s radio show “OnSite!“ earlier this week and detailed the rise and fail of her co-parenting relationship with the super producer.

Ashley claims she and Joshua Howard Luellen aka Southside hooked up through his cousin and after hitting it off they went their separate ways. Once Ashley was settling into another relationship she discovered she was pregnant and it was determined to be Luellen’s child through a DNA test.

Fast forward, Ashley says since her son was 18-months-old, Southside has helped her minimally financially and all communication was through his family or his other baby mama. The last payment she received was last summer for $7,500 from him to get an apartment. Ashley claims she was cursed out on Christmas by the father of six, which was the last time they have spoken.

“I reach out to his manager and [Josh] unblocked me and started talking sh*t like, ‘oh you a bum b*tch, here’s my receipts, this is all you’re gonna get’…you don’t need to talk to me like that! He thinks because he has all this money, he’s God and he can talk to anyone any type of way.”

WTH is wrong with his picture? Ashley says she even reached out to Caresha and that was a failure.

Ashley starts talking about her issue with Southside, starting at the 28:00 mark. Hit play to hear it.

